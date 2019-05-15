AFN calls on Ottawa to recognize Algonquin Title to Indigenous People building

AFN National Chief Calls on Canada to Recognize Unceded Unsurrendered Algonquin Title of Indigenous Peoples Space in Ottawa

OTTAWA, May 15, 2019 – Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief Perry Bellegarde supports the Algonquin Nation in their work to secure title to lands within Algonquin territory. This includes the future Indigenous Peoples Space – a property at 100 Wellington Street and adjacent properties, across the street from Parliament Hill in Ottawa announced by the Government of Canada in 2017 as a centre for Indigenous peoples.

“The space at 100 Wellington Street and the adjacent property will be an important space for all First Nations, Métis and Inuit leaders, governments and organizations to conduct intergovernmental business and strengthen relationships,” said National Chief Perry Bellegarde. “I support the Algonquin peoples in pressing for the Government of Canada to recognize that this future space is on unceded and unsurrendered Algonquin territory. This will show a true act of reconciliation and acknowledgement of the important original relationship of partnership and sharing – that the First Peoples never gave up their rights in their traditional territories. This acknowledgement would set out the right approach for a space that will develop and grow based on the vision of the Algonquin peoples and all First Nations, Métis and Inuit.”

In a May 14, 2019 letter to federal Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Carolyn Bennett, National Chief Bellegarde urged the Government of Canada recognize the title of the Algonquin Nation and that it should do so in a manner that reflects and respects the protocols of the Algonquin Nation and meaningful engagement with First Nations. This is consistent with AFN Resolution 29/2017 passed in July 2017.

“Indigenous Peoples have an inherent right to self-determination throughout our traditional territories,” said National Chief Bellegarde. “The recognition of Algonquin title is integral to ensuring this project continues in a good way and sets a tone to lead to better outcomes for First Nations and Canada. AFN looks forward to continued collaborative efforts with the Algonquin Nation, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, the Métis National Council and the federal government to ensure the future Indigenous Peoples Space will be a site for First Nations and other Indigenous peoples and governments to conduct intergovernmental business and advance their self-determination.”

The groups involved will be hosting an event at 100 Wellington this June, with details forthcoming.

The Assembly of First Nations is the national organization representing First Nation citizens in Canada. Follow AFN on Twitter @AFN_Updates.

