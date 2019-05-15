Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs challenge legislation

The Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council held a press conference to announce their rejection of the Recognition and Implementation of Rights Framework. There was over 150 men, women and children gathered at the Onondaga Longhouse to hear a statement made by the HCCC. Originally written in response to the Framework on March 23rd, 2019, the six page document details the Haudenosaunee Confederacy’s relationship with the Crown through the Silver Covenant Chain and the Tekni Yohate Guswenta. It also reaffirms the sovereignty of the Haudenosaunee and inherent right to control their own Citizenship. It states that the Haudenosaunee ‘as a distinct and sovereign people has the exclusive right to determine their own citizenship and nationality’. In addition the statement makes known that the HCCC reject the concept of blood quantum as a…
