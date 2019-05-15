Local News
ticker

Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs challenge legislation

May 15, 2019 298 views
Onondaga Chief Sid Hill (Taddeo) reads the statement Tuesday. (Photo by Jim C Powless)

The Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council held a press conference to announce their rejection of the Recognition and Implementation of Rights Framework. There was over 150 men, women and children gathered at the Onondaga Longhouse to hear a statement made by the HCCC. Originally written in response to the Framework on March 23rd, 2019, the six page document details the Haudenosaunee Confederacy’s relationship with the Crown through the Silver Covenant Chain and the Tekni Yohate Guswenta. It also reaffirms the sovereignty of the Haudenosaunee and inherent right to control their own Citizenship. It states that the Haudenosaunee ‘as a distinct and sovereign people has the exclusive right to determine their own citizenship and nationality’. In addition the statement makes known that the HCCC reject the concept of blood quantum as a…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

AFN calls on Ottawa to recognize Algonquin Title to Indigenous People building

May 15, 2019 54

AFN National Chief Calls on Canada to Recognize Unceded Unsurrendered Algonquin Title of Indigenous Peoples Space…

Read more
Daily

Tribes seek ban on public hunting of revered grizzly bears

May 15, 2019 44

By Matthew Brown THE ASSOCIATED PRESS BILLINGS, Mont.-Native American groups are pressing lawmakers in Congress to…

Read more