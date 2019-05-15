Just who is being bullied?

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) has sent out a statement accusing the community, at large, of being bullies. Oddly, not everyone is surprised that SNEC ,who took the entire community to court to keep them off community owned lands at Burtch, would then label the community at large as bullies. But can you fairly accuse a community of lateral violence when you set them up to fail. Six Nations Elected Council is expecting the community to vote on two documents in coming weeks the already controversial SNEC Citizenship Code and a new election code this weekend that the community hasn’t even seen the final document. Not to mention the citizenship code the community is being asked to vote on is incomplete. So can you fairly accuse the community of lateral…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice