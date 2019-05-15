LETTERS: Being Haudenosaunee reinforced

By Dakota Brant Outside of the Onondaga Longhouse on Monday, leadership of Haudenosaunee Confederacy from both sides of the border convened to make a statement regarding rejection Canada’s Recognition and Implementation of Rights Framework including Bill S-3. I ran off on my lunch break from work to attend the press conference. There is much to disseminate from the official statement from Confederacy leadership, but for the sake of this opinion piece I wanted to focus on the statements made that pertain to us closer to home. I want to share some important takeaways for Haudenosaunee nationals from the official statement of the HCCC. The first point. The HCCC affirms that citizenship as a Haudenosaunee national is arrived by in two ways; one is through the Haudenosaunee national citizenship of your…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice