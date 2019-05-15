Editorial
ticker

LETTERS: Being Haudenosaunee reinforced

May 15, 2019 59 views

By Dakota Brant Outside of the Onondaga Longhouse on Monday, leadership of Haudenosaunee Confederacy from both sides of the border convened to make a statement regarding rejection Canada’s Recognition and Implementation of Rights Framework including Bill S-3. I ran off on my lunch break from work to attend the press conference. There is much to disseminate from the official statement from Confederacy leadership, but for the sake of this opinion piece I wanted to focus on the statements made that pertain to us closer to home. I want to share some important takeaways for Haudenosaunee nationals from the official statement of the HCCC. The first point. The HCCC affirms that citizenship as a Haudenosaunee national is arrived by in two ways; one is through the Haudenosaunee national citizenship of your…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

AFN calls on Ottawa to recognize Algonquin Title to Indigenous People building

May 15, 2019 55

AFN National Chief Calls on Canada to Recognize Unceded Unsurrendered Algonquin Title of Indigenous Peoples Space…

Read more
Daily

Tribes seek ban on public hunting of revered grizzly bears

May 15, 2019 44

By Matthew Brown THE ASSOCIATED PRESS BILLINGS, Mont.-Native American groups are pressing lawmakers in Congress to…

Read more