Police Seeking Public’s Help

Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 29-year-old John Hill from Hagersville. Hill is wanted by police in connection to an armed robbery at a Freshco in Kitchener. Among the charges against Hill are Robbery and Possession of Stolen Property over $5,000. The robbery occurred at roughly 2:30am on February 25th at a Freshco in the Weber and Franklin Street area. Two men reported used a red GMC truck to pull an ATM machine out of the business. One man allegedly waived a handgun at two people who were inside the store at the time however there were no injuries reported. While police quickly responded to the incident, both suspects got away. The Waterloo Regional Police have issued an arrest warrant for John Hill as they…



