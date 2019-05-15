Local News
Six Nations Citizenship Code under fire

May 15, 2019 126 views
A group of Six Nations people marched down Fourth Line to a Six Nations Elected Council Citizenship Code meeting that turned raucous Monday. (Photo by Jim C Powless)

Citizenship Code A Sore Spot for Community Members By Justin Lethbridge and Lynda Powless, Writers Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) proposed citizenship code got off to a rocky start Monday when over 80 people questioned the code only to hear councillor Mark Hill say he agreed “the document needs changes.” SNEC held two information sessions on the code Monday, both turned rocky. Director of Lands and Resources Lonny Bomberry, who was part of the team that wrote the code, and Elected Chief Ava Hill were targets of the outrage at the first meeting Monday afternoon. “You’re full of shit,” Arlene Williams shouted to Bomberry “You are right up (Elected Chief Hill) Ava’s *** …Band Council is not squashing anything because Ava (Elected Chief Hill) is after a municipality. That’s what…

