Local News
ticker

SNEC accuses community of lateral violence

May 15, 2019 76 views

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations Elected Council has threatened to shut down community meetings if allegations of verbal attacks, shaming and lateral violence continues. A statement released Tuesday says “it has recently come to our attention that public meetings set up to inform the community about the impacts of legislation imposed by the federal government are being unnecessarily disrupted through verbal attacks, shaming which are all forms of lateral violence. “It is our position that lateral violence and bullying have no place in our public affairs and if they continue, we will have no choice but to look to other avenues to seek input from the community on these important matters.” The statement says “it is only through respectful dialogue that we will find collective solutions to build the foundation…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

AFN calls on Ottawa to recognize Algonquin Title to Indigenous People building

May 15, 2019 50

AFN National Chief Calls on Canada to Recognize Unceded Unsurrendered Algonquin Title of Indigenous Peoples Space…

Read more
Daily

Tribes seek ban on public hunting of revered grizzly bears

May 15, 2019 43

By Matthew Brown THE ASSOCIATED PRESS BILLINGS, Mont.-Native American groups are pressing lawmakers in Congress to…

Read more