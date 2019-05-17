Six Nations man facing sexual assault charges

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- A 52-year-old Six Nations man is facing sexual assault charges after reports of a teenager being assault at a River Range Road residence Sunday, May 5, 2019.

Six Nations Police said they received a report of sexual assaults which had occurred at a residence on River Range Road, Six Nations Territory and investigation revealed that victim was a 15 year old female. The teenager told police she had been sexually assaulted and threatened between April 19 and May 1, 2019,

Police have charged Vincent Carlo Hill, 52.

Police located Hill on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Hill was arrested and charged with the following criminal offences:

– three (3) counts of Sexual Interference,

– three (3) counts of Sexual Assault,

– and one (1) count of Utter a Threat to cause Death

Hill was held for a bail Hearing in Brantford on Thursday May 16, 2019. Six Nations Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with any information in regards to this incident or any similar incidents are asked to contact Detective Cst. Priscilla Staats at the Six Nations Police Service at 519-445-4191. All calls will be kept strictly confidential.

Further, anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to report any information to the Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or Crime

Add Your Voice