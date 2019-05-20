Daily
National News

Six Nations Has A New Election Code

May 20, 2019 81 views

SIX NATIONS- Six Nations of the Grand River has a new election code.

Among other things all Six Nations band council members, chief and councillors will be elected at large. Districts have been dropped and there will be fewer councillors. The new code calls for nine councillors from 12.  There will be an independent Integrity Commission . Candidates will be required to have a minimum of a high school diploma (or GED) and will serve for a maximum of two terms of four years each.  More in this week’s Turtle Island News.

A total of 164 ballots were cast.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Six Nations man facing sexual assault charges

May 17, 2019 685

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-   A 52-year-old Six Nations man is facing sexual assault charges…

Read more
Daily

RCMP video brings home reality in a ‘visceral way’: former TRC chairman 

May 17, 2019 89

OTTAWA- Former Truth and Reconciliation commissioner Murray Sinclair says a video of a Mountie interrogating a…

Read more

Leave a Reply