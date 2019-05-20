Six Nations Has A New Election Code

SIX NATIONS- Six Nations of the Grand River has a new election code.

Among other things all Six Nations band council members, chief and councillors will be elected at large. Districts have been dropped and there will be fewer councillors. The new code calls for nine councillors from 12. There will be an independent Integrity Commission . Candidates will be required to have a minimum of a high school diploma (or GED) and will serve for a maximum of two terms of four years each. More in this week’s Turtle Island News.

A total of 164 ballots were cast.

Add Your Voice