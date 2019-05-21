Daily
Police

WARRANT EXECUTED IN CALEDONIA ILLEGAL CANNABIS SEIZED

May 21, 2019 140 views

(HALDIMAND, ON) – On May 17, 2019, the Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), along with Haldimand County OPP, executed a search warrant at an illegal cannabis storefront located on Sutherland Street, Caledonia, Ontario.

As a result of the warrant police seized a quantity of illegal cannabis and have charged Brian HASKETT 36-years-old of Haldimand County with:

  • Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling x 5 contrary to the Federal Cannabis Act Section 10(2)
  • Possession property obtained by Crime under $5000 contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada Section 355(b)

He will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Haldimand County at a later date.

The OPP is continuing to lead an enforcement strategy which includes other Ontario police services. This strategy will reflect actionable intelligence on illegal cannabis operations.

The OPP is continuing to lead an enforcement strategy which includes other Ontario police services. This strategy will reflect actionable intelligence on illegal cannabis operations.

The focus of the strategy is to dismantle organized crime groups, eliminate the illegal cannabis supply, remove illegal cannabis enterprises such as store fronts and online, and target the proceeds of crime and assets.

Anyone with information regarding any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.crimestoppers-haldimand.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Diplomat, peacekeeper: Saskatchewan First Nation awaits Poundmaker exoneration 

May 21, 2019 33

By Stephanie Taylor THE CANADIAN PRESS When Milton Tootoosis thinks about the planned exoneration of Chief…

Read more
Daily

Winds helping in battle against fire threatening northern Alberta town 

May 21, 2019 26

HIGH LEVEL, Alta.- Fire officials say winds continue to be favourable as crews battle a large…

Read more

Leave a Reply