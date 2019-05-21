WARRANT EXECUTED IN CALEDONIA ILLEGAL CANNABIS SEIZED

(HALDIMAND, ON) – On May 17, 2019, the Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), along with Haldimand County OPP, executed a search warrant at an illegal cannabis storefront located on Sutherland Street, Caledonia, Ontario.

As a result of the warrant police seized a quantity of illegal cannabis and have charged Brian HASKETT 36-years-old of Haldimand County with:

Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling x 5 contrary to the Federal Cannabis Act Section 10(2)

Possession property obtained by Crime under $5000 contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada Section 355(b)



He will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Haldimand County at a later date.

The OPP is continuing to lead an enforcement strategy which includes other Ontario police services. This strategy will reflect actionable intelligence on illegal cannabis operations.

The focus of the strategy is to dismantle organized crime groups, eliminate the illegal cannabis supply, remove illegal cannabis enterprises such as store fronts and online, and target the proceeds of crime and assets.

Anyone with information regarding any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.crimestoppers-haldimand.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

