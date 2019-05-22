Is there a new election code?

Six Nations apparently has a new election code, again…we think. In 2010 when Six Nations Elected Chief Ava Hill was a councillor she led the parade to reject the duly voted on new code. She claimed the process was flawed but didn’t provide any proof of it. The results. The 1994 election code, a code, by the way, that was never ratified by the community. It was rushed to Ottawa for approval. It moved the band council out of the Indian Act and to “Custom Government” claiming their custom was to allow off reserve band members to vote. So when Six Nations had it first code, it came without community consultation. When it underwent extensive consultation in 2010 and 41 people voted on it, it was considered a flawed process…



