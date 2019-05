LETTERS: Can’t we all just get along

Who’s bullying who Story Monday night I went to the community hall to gather information regarding Bill S-3 and it’s implications on the membership list at Six Nations. I am an enrolled member here, a mother, grandmother, auntie, great-great auntie and came with an open mind to hear the ramifications and options regarding this proposed bill. I must say I was taken aback at the amount of disrespect, derision and hostility I witnessed. It felt like group think or a mob mentality. It was hard to see. I felt like I was in a room full of school kids. The following day I also went to the community meeting at the Onondaga longhouse where Todadaho the chief from Syracuse was going to make a statement. I enjoyed listening to him…



