More Indigenous people will be serving jury duty in Ontario

TORONTO — Ontario is changing the way juries are selected and that could see more Indigenous people sitting on juries. The Progressive Conservative government’s budget bill comes into effect. Bill 100 is in the final stages of being passed into law. It includes a schedule that will now see jury lists come from Ministry of Health’s records, instead of from municipal property records. Using municipal records excludes anyone living in a First Nation community. Six Nations Elected Chief Ava Hill told Ontario’s finance committee last week changing to using Health Records is “one positive step forward” for the relationship between Indigenous people and the justice system.” She said “The result will be lists of potential jury members that are more inclusive, involving more Indigenous people, including those who live on…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice