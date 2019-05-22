Local News
Six Nations man charged in sexual assault

May 22, 2019 169 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- A 52-year-old Six Nations man is facing sexual assault charges after reports of a teenager being assault at a River Range Road residence Sunday, May 5, 2019.  Six Nations Police said they received a report of sexual assaults which had occurred at a residence on River Range Road, Six Nations Territory and investigation revealed that victim was a 15 year old female.  The teenager told police she had been sexually assaulted and threatened between April 19 and May 1, 2019. Police have charged Vincent Carlo Hill, 52. Police located  Hill on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.  Hill was arrested and charged with the following criminal offences: – three (3) counts of Sexual Interference, – three (3) counts of Sexual Assault, – and one (1) count of Utter a Threat…

