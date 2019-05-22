Six Nations Police add to their ranks

Six Nations Police have a new constable. Officer Teresa Hill received her official welcome in a badge ceremony at the Six Nations Gathering Place last Wednesday after completing officer training at the Ontario Provincial Police College in Aylmer. Officer Hill brings the Six Nations Police Force up to 34 officers. Police Chief Glen Lickers told those gathered for the badge ceremony “family plays an important role in all our lives as officers and will in her future career as a police officer.” “We know our community is watching us. The people we know are watching and it’s important we are aware of it because this is our community.” He said Officer Hill graduated in the top of her class. “It’s a 13 week training course at the Ontario Police College…



