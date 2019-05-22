Six Nations Police investigating after Carfentanil found inside office

By Justin Lethbridge Writer Six Nations Police are investigating the discovery of carfentanil inside the Ontario Works building in Ohsweken. The building was evacuated Friday after a suspicious white powdery substance was found on a shredder machine in one of the offices . Six Nations Fire and Emergency Services were dispatched at 10:20 am on Friday May 17th to Ontario Works at 12 Sunrise Court after the substance was discovered. One person was assessed by paramedics at the scene but was cleared to leave. Several firefighters wearing full protective equipment entered the building and assessed the substance before requesting a Hazardous Materials team to further assess the substance. The Hazardous Materials team from Quantum Murray Environmental determined the substance to be a mixture of Carfentanil, Fentanyl and Heroin. Traces of…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice