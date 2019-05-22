Those Bread and Cheese smiles!

Bread and Cheese 2019 By Justin Lethbridge, Writer, Photos by Jim C Powless & Justin Lethbridge Always one of the busiest days on the Six Nations, Bread and Cheese 2019 did not disappoint. The culmination of the three-day festival which acts a reminder of the Crown’s responsibility to the people of the Six Nations, saw streets packed with families and friends. Even with a parade and carnival for people to enjoy on Monday, the main attraction was the mountains of bread and cheese handed out inside the Gaylord Powless Arena. “Few things I look forward too more than getting that big hunk of cheese and some bread!” A community member remarked as he waited in a line that stretched across the arena parking lot. While inside the arena dozens of…