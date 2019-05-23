Six Nations Elected Council appoints cannabis commission

The Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) has appointed five local residents to its newly created Six Nations Cannabis Control Commission.

SNEC has appointed Cole Squire, Audrey Hill, Nahnda Garlow, Nick Wyman and Derek Miller to the arms-length commission that will administer the Six Nations Cannabis Law .

SNEC says the appointments came after a committee was established of local residents and a Haudenosaunee industry expert to oversee the selection process and recommended commission members.

The commission members are to over see the process and law “in accordance with the highest principles of health, safety, security, honesty and integrity.”

SNEC director of policy and communications Nathan Wright thanked the applicants. “Thank you to all applicants for your interest in the development of this emerging industry in Six Nations. A special thank you to the selected commission members for dedicating

your time ensuring that the Six Nations cannabis industry grows in a balanced and healthy way. More information will become available as the Commission begins their work in establishing the administrative and logistical functions of the Six Nations

Cannabis Control Commission.

Add Your Voice