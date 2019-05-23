Daily
National News

Six Nations Elected Council appoints cannabis commission

May 23, 2019 1 view

The Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC)  has appointed  five local residents to its  newly created Six Nations Cannabis Control   Commission.

SNEC has appointed Cole Squire,  Audrey Hill, Nahnda Garlow, Nick Wyman and Derek Miller to the  arms-length commission  that will administer the Six Nations Cannabis Law .

SNEC says the appointments came after a committee was established of local residents and a Haudenosaunee industry expert to oversee the selection process and  recommended commission members.

The commission members are to over see the process and law  “in accordance with the highest principles of health, safety, security, honesty and integrity.”
SNEC  director of policy and communications  Nathan Wright thanked the applicants. “Thank you to all applicants for your interest in the development of this emerging industry in Six Nations. A special thank you to the selected commission members for dedicating
your time ensuring that the Six Nations cannabis industry grows in a balanced and healthy way. More information will become available as the Commission begins their work in establishing the administrative and logistical functions of the Six Nations
Cannabis Control Commission.

