Two sent to hospital after collision on Caledonia bridge

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a two vehicle collision that sent two female drivers to hospital at an Argyle Street North, Caledonia, Haldimand County, Ontario address.

On Wednesday May 22, 2019 at 2:24 p.m., OPP, Haldimand County Fire Services and Haldimand County paramedics responded to Argyle Street North for a two vehicle collision where it was reported a vehicle had rolled over and collided with another vehicle on the Argyle Street bridge, trapping one of the occupants inside.

A 17-year-old female from Caledonia was transported by paramedics to an out of town hospital with non-life threatening injuries and a 23-year-old female was transported by paramedics to a local area hospital also with non-life threatening injuries.

OPP investigation, thus far, has determined that a vehicle, driven by the 17-year-old female, was travelling north bound on Argyle Street when it struck the bridge over the Grand River, causing the vehicle to roll over and collide with a vehicle travelling south bound.

OPP continue to investigate and charges are pending.

OPP is asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have any information to assist with the investigation to contact them at 1– 888 – 310 – 1122.

