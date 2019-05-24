Daily
Group of men block trucks of fill from heading into Six Nations

May 24, 2019 339 views

A group of men were stopping trucks loaded with fill along Fourth Line Friday,  May 24, 2019 by blocking off Generations Drive at the Oneida Business Park  and trucks rolling down Fourth Line . A spokesperson said they were stopping the trucks  and planned to meet with the Six Nations Elected Council and Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council demanding a plan be developed for bringing in fill.

Both councils have been dealing with the issue. The HCCC recently said it was ordering tests of the soil. SNEC has been attempting to stop the trucks  through the courts . Charges against the land owner were recently dropped in court.(Photo by Justin Lethbridge)

