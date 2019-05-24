Group of men block trucks of fill from heading into Six Nations

A group of men were stopping trucks loaded with fill along Fourth Line Friday, May 24, 2019 by blocking off Generations Drive at the Oneida Business Park and trucks rolling down Fourth Line . A spokesperson said they were stopping the trucks and planned to meet with the Six Nations Elected Council and Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council demanding a plan be developed for bringing in fill.

Both councils have been dealing with the issue. The HCCC recently said it was ordering tests of the soil. SNEC has been attempting to stop the trucks through the courts . Charges against the land owner were recently dropped in court.(Photo by Justin Lethbridge)

