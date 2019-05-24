Daily
National News

NewsAlert: Supreme Court orders new trial for manslaughter in Cindy Gladue death 

May 24, 2019 46 views

OTTAWA- The Supreme Court of Canada says Ontario trucker Bradley Barton should be retried for manslaughter, but not murder, in the case of Cindy Gladue, who bled to death in the bathroom of his Edmonton motel room.

In a 4-3 decision today, the high court says evidence about sexual history was mishandled at the original trial that led to Barton’s acquittal on a charge of first-degree murder.

Barton acknowledged hiring Cindy Gladue for sex in 2011 and claimed the severe injury to her vaginal wall that caused her death was an accident during rough but consensual activity.

The Crown argued that Barton intentionally wounded Gladue and was guilty of first-degree murder or, at the very least, manslaughter, because the 36-year-old Metis woman did not consent to the activity.

Barton was found not guilty by a jury that repeatedly heard references to Gladue as a “prostitute” and a “native,” but the Alberta Court of Appeal set aside the acquittal and ordered a new trial for first-degree murder.

A majority of the Supreme Court says Barton’s new trial should be restricted to the offence of manslaughter, as the procedural errors at the original trial did not taint the jury’s finding on the question of murder.

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Two men, youth charged with starting Manitoba wildfire that led to evacuation 

May 24, 2019 51

Fires burn in Little Grand Rapids, Man., as shown in a Government of Manitoba handout photo.…

Read more
Daily

Federal judge orders changes to election rules for P.E.I. First Nation

May 24, 2019 41

CHARLOTTETOWN- A Federal Court judge has ruled that regulations blocking off-reserve members of a P.E.I. First…

Read more

Leave a Reply