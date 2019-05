SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- The Six Nations Band Administration building has been shut down this morning by a group of protesters. Signs have been posted, both driveways into the building have been blocked. SAO Dayle Bomberry said this morning staff

have been told not to report to work today. He said he did not know what the concerns were. “When I went over to talk to them I had about five people yelling all at once,” he said.

