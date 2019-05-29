Elected Council Has Worries With the New Election Code

By Justin Lethbridge Writer The face of Six Nations band elections has changed. Despite several concerns brought up by band Councillors regarding the new Election Code, it will be the code that governs the upcoming election. Electoral Officer Steve Williams presented the results to Council at last Tuesdays General Council meeting. “This is just to give you guys an update as to the results. As you can see from the questions, and despite how close some of them were, basically everyone agreed to all of the changes to the Election Code,” he said. The vote was conducted outside of the reach of the Elected Council so they can’t reject the results although previous Council’s have rejected changes to the Election Code in the past. While they did not reject the new…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice