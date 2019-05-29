Indigenous Art 2019 at Woodland Cultural Centre

Kira Gibson, a Six Nations multimedia artist is featured at the show. The work above by Kira Gibson is titled Self Portrait.

One of the longest running annual art exhibits showcasing Indigenous artists has returned to Woodland Cultural Centre. The exhibit started in 1975 and provides established and emerging Indigenous artists the chance to show their work in a fine art gallery setting.

“Artists are allowed to submit up to three pieces,” Woodlands Outreach Coordinator Carley Gallant Jenkins told the Turtle Island News, “a jury selects which pieces will be featured in the show. Those pieces that are selected are also available for sale allowing us to support our Indigenous artists as well.”

Running from May 25th until July 27th, 2019 Indigenous Art is one of three art exhibits that are shown at Woodland throughout the year. Gallant Jenkins said that the exhibit has special significance to Woodland and the Mohawk Institute.

“The last display cases you see as you leave the Woodland Cultural Museum are contemporary Indigenous art. You leave looking at art by Elizabeth Doxtator, Santee Smith and others. As you leave you enter galleries filled with up-and-coming Indigenous artists which ties the overall, 600 year story of the museum and Institute together.”

Painter Deron Ahsén:nase Douglas is this year’s featured artist. His work aims to look at the positive side of Indigenous culture, in humorous and though provoking ways. an artist and educator from Kahnawake, Douglas considers himself a figurative painter. His work explores Indigenous identity, culture and perspectives through oil paint portraits and characterisations.

“Douglas really wants to focus on the lighter side,” Gallant Jenkins said of the artist, “and that Indigenous art can be anything. It’s a nice change from typical Indigenous art.”

The 45th Indigenous Art exhibit also features 38 other artists from across the Turtle Island.

Add Your Voice