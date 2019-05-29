Jody Wilson-Raybould to run again

Wilson Raybould and Philpott to run as Independents in fall election campaign By Kristy Kirkup THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- Former Liberal cabinet ministers Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott will run as Independents in the upcoming federal election, they declared Monday. The pair made their plans known through separate but co-ordinated announcements in their ridings, Wilson-Raybould in Vancouver and Philpott outside Toronto. Both dressed in white, pointedly eschewing any party’s colours. “I know you’re all wondering what colour I was going to wear today,’’ said Philpott, standing on a riser at a farm store, a wide grin on her face. “I am going to run in the federal election as an Independent candidate for the people of Markham-Stouffville. We are going to do it together. Yes. All of us, all of…
