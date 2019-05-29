LETTERS: Unsigned letter to demonstrators

Six Nations Councillor Melba Thomas delivered the unsigned letter on Six Nations Elected Council letterhead Tuesday to demonstrators who have shut down the band administration office….
US officials to put off oil leases near sacred tribal land
May 29, 2019 31
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -U.S. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt has agreed to put off oil and gas leasing…
‘Another step:’ Federal Court judge releases ruling in Cree and Dene
May 29, 2019 30
EDMONTON- The Federal Court of Canada says it has issued a ruling in Cree and Dene…