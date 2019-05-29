Shutdowns happen when people are kept in the dark

For the third day in a row a group of Six Nations people are perched outside the band office after havingdenied access to the building to band council members and employees. No one should really be surprised by the protest, demonstration, shut down or community awareness activity. It has been coming for six years. Six years of a lack of communication from the Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) and a Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council (HCCC) that is following in the footsteps keeping people in the dark. But the group outside the offices aren’t getting any smaller. It changes and grows daily and all are very clear about why they are there. There has been a denial of information available to the community from both councils that has created an atmosphere…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice