Daily
National News

US officials to put off oil leases near sacred tribal land

May 29, 2019 30 views

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -U.S. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt has agreed to put off oil and gas leasing for a year on land that tribes consider sacred surrounding Chaco Canyon National Historical Park in northwestern New Mexico.

Officials say that will allow time to finish an updated management plan to guide energy development across the region. The decision comes after Bernhardt visited the ancient site Tuesday.

The area has been central to an ongoing dispute over drilling in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico and southwestern Colorado.

Native American tribes and others are pushing for a formal buffer to protect culturally significant sites within 10 miles (16

kilometres) of the park.

The management plan will include an alternative that reflects the views of Native American leaders and provisions from pending federal legislation.

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

‘Another step:’ Federal Court judge releases ruling in Cree and Dene

May 29, 2019 30

EDMONTON- The Federal Court of Canada says it has issued a ruling in Cree and Dene…

Read more
Jody Wilson-Raybould to run again
Local News

Jody Wilson-Raybould to run again

May 29, 2019 38

Wilson Raybould and Philpott to run as Independents in fall election campaign By Kristy Kirkup THE…

Read more

Leave a Reply