SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- Reports are surfacing that the Six Nations Elected Council and Haudenosaunee Confederacy Council will meet at noon today to discuss the ongoing protest outside the band administration building.

Reports are the HCCC is ensuring all band employees will be paid. It is not known if the meeting will be open to the public.

More to come

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page