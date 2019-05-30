Thunder Bay, Ont., to take in 300 wildfire evacuees from Pikangikum First Nation

THUNDER BAY, Ont.- A northern Ontario First Nation is evacuating hundreds of residents as smoke from nearby wildfires blows into the community.

The City of Thunder Bay says in a news release this morning that it’s preparing to receive about 300 evacuees from Pikangikum First Nation over the next 48 hours.

The city says it will also serve as a “transportation hub” to help move evacuees to other host communities across the province.

Pikangikum is a fly-in community about 500 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, with an on-reserve population of about 2,300, according to the Independent First Nations Alliance.

An interactive map on the provincial Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry’s website shows two forest fires within close proximity of Pikangikum.

A two-hectare blaze within the community’s borders is considered under control, while a 400-hectare blaze just north of the community is burning out of control.

