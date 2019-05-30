Two councils meeting at Six Nations

Six Nations Elected Council and the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council are meeting today at the Sour Springs Longhouse to find a resolution to a demonstration that has shut down the band administration office for four days.

The demonstrators have raised issues of the federal rights legislation, taxes, SNEC’s proposed citizenship code and others.

Band administration staff have not been in the administration office since the start of the demonstration on Monday, despite permission being given for them to do so as early as Tuesday.

Community members at the demonstration told the Turtle Island News that they’ve let the SNEC know that everyone except Dayle Bomberry, Chief Ava Hill and the Elected Councillors are able to access the building. They said they’ve reached out multiple times to the SNEC regarding employees access to the building but have yet to have a response. Rhonda Martin said the same thing via a Facebook response regarding employees getting paid.

“A statement was sent to allow employees in today to work on such issue.. no one showed up so the onus is on SNEC.” Martin posted on her Facebook post regarding a meeting that has been set up between the HCCC and SNEC. “Another was sent to Sheri-Lyn Hill on Tuesday…what they do with that info idk. Maybe SNEC can answer those questions now.”

A meeting was set up at the Longhouse between the HCCC and SNEC for noon on Thursday May 30th. Demonstrators said that this was just an introductory meeting and that Confederacy Chiefs will be making a statement at the Band Office demonstratio following the meeting. Several Confederacy Chiefs have been at the site during the course of the week to talk with the community members there.

During an address by Confederacy Chiefs at the demonstration Wednesday night, they reminded everyone that violence and vandalism will not be tolerated. While there are several fires set up along with a porta-potty, wooden road block, multiple tents, a BBQ and multiple tables set up, there has not been any damage done to the building or grounds. Celeste Smith told the Turtle Island News that they are determined to keep things peaceful.

“That unfortunate incident with Melba on Monday, you know there’s two sides to it. There was guy here on Monday that made some comments and intimidated Councillor Melba Thomas, he was removed from the site and has not been allowed back. We have also sent a written apology to Councillor Thomas for his actions and rude comments made to her on Monday. We do not abide b that behaviour and want people to know that.”

She said that while they have been keeping things respectful, people came to the site overnight to shout rude comments and tear up some of the signs they’ve posted.

“We just want to have our concerns answered,” she said, “we don’t want any violence. There are a lot of concerns that people have and Band Council need to acknowledge these concerns.”

While the demonstrators welcome a meeting of the two council’s, they also want a community meeting so that members of the public can voice their concerns.

