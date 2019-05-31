Six Nations father and son sent to prison for shooting of Ashton VanEvery

BRANTFORD-Two Six Nations men who shot and killed 16-year-old Ashton VanEvery were sentenced to a combined 18 years in prison Friday, May 31, 2019 in the now three year old triple shooting on Chiefswood Road at First Line.

The two had originally been charged with murder but plead guilty to manslaughter.

Irvin Allen Maracle, 59 was sentenced to 12 years in prison on the manslaughter conviction. His son Dwight Ronald Walton, 22, was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Both men were also sentenced to five years on two charges of discharging a firearm and one year on a charge of assault causing bodily harm. The charges all stem from the death of Ashton VanEvery June 1, 2016 and beating of Caleb Hill on May 31st, 2016.

The charges will be served concurrently and they were both credited with 4.5 years of time served.

In addition both must submit DNA samples, were given a lifetime prohibition from possessing any weapons and were ordered to have no contact with the family of Ashton VanEvery, Caleb Hill or Lisa Martin.

Ashton VanEvery was shot May 31, 2016, in a triple shooting on Chiefswood Road that also so two others injured. VanEvery died later of his head injuries.

In April defence lawyer Lindsay Daviau said that the agreed statement of facts outlined an argument over a small drug debt that escalated to the shootings. Family and friends of VanEvery attended the proceedings with some crying as victim impact statements were read out.

VanEvery’s mother’s statement read: “The loss of a child is horrendous, but the way that my son’s life was taken has devastated me. There isn’t a day that I don’t think of Ashton and wish that I could hear his voice.”

“We will never see Ashton graduate or have a wife and children,” said a statement from Ashton VanEvery’s aunt. “So many what ifs, so many emotions, so many unanswered questions.”

Both Walton and Maracle were quiet throughout the sentencing.

When asked by Justice Arrell in April if they had anything to say, Maracle said: “I’ve messed up a lot of people. I’m very sorry for this.”

“I would like to say I’m very sorry to the family,” said Walton. I did not mean to harm or kill anyone that day, especially Ashton because he was a friend.

