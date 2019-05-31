Daily
National News

Six Nations father and son sent to prison for shooting of Ashton VanEvery

May 31, 2019 275 views

BRANTFORD-Two Six Nations men who shot and killed  16-year-old Ashton VanEvery were sentenced to a combined 18 years in prison Friday, May 31, 2019 in the now three year old triple shooting on Chiefswood Road at  First Line.

The two had  originally been charged with murder but plead guilty to manslaughter.

Irvin Allen Maracle, 59  was sentenced to  12 years in prison on the manslaughter conviction. His son Dwight Ronald Walton, 22, was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Both men were also sentenced to five years  on two charges of discharging a firearm and one year on a charge of assault causing bodily harm. The charges all stem from the death of Ashton VanEvery June 1, 2016 and beating of  Caleb Hill on May 31st, 2016.

The charges will be served concurrently and they were both credited with 4.5 years of time served.

In addition both must submit DNA samples, were given a lifetime prohibition from possessing any weapons and were ordered to have no contact with the family of Ashton VanEvery, Caleb Hill or Lisa Martin.

Ashton VanEvery was shot May 31, 2016,  in a triple shooting on Chiefswood Road that also so two others  injured. VanEvery died later of his head injuries.

In April defence lawyer Lindsay Daviau said that the agreed statement of facts outlined an argument over a small drug debt that escalated to the shootings. Family and friends of VanEvery attended the proceedings with some crying as victim impact statements were read out.

VanEvery’s mother’s statement read: “The loss of a child is horrendous, but the way that my son’s life was taken has devastated me. There isn’t a day that I don’t think of Ashton and wish that I could hear his voice.”

“We will never see Ashton graduate or have a wife and children,” said  a statement from Ashton VanEvery’s aunt. “So many what ifs, so many emotions, so many unanswered questions.”

Both Walton and Maracle were quiet throughout the sentencing.

When asked by Justice Arrell in April  if they had anything to say, Maracle said: “I’ve messed up a lot of people. I’m very sorry for this.”

“I would like to say I’m very sorry to the family,” said Walton. I did not mean to harm or kill anyone that day, especially Ashton because he was a friend.

 

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

State of emergency declared in Pikangikum First Nation due to wildfire 

May 31, 2019 44

By Adam Burns THE CANADIAN PRESS A northern Ontario First Nation  began evacuating hundreds of residents…

Read more
Daily

Two Six Nations councils meet, agree to work on allowing limited food farming on Burtch lands and to meet again

May 31, 2019 86

By Lynda Powless and Justin Lethbridge Writers  Friday May 31, 2019 10:00 a.m. SIX NATIONS OF…

Read more

Leave a Reply