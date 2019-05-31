Two Six Nations councils meet, agree to work on allowing limited food farming on Burtch lands and to meet again

By Lynda Powless and Justin Lethbridge

Writers

Friday May 31, 2019 10:00 a.m.

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) says a meeting with the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council (HCCC) at the Sour Springs Longhouse Thursday was “positive and optimistic ” as a demonstration outside the band administration office continues into its fifth day today, Friday May 31, 2019.

The meeting has resulted in the two councils agreeing to work on a farming initiative at the controversial Burtch lands. Turtle Island News was told SNEC would allow Six Nations people to plant food at the site for either the longhouses or food bank only and a joint community meeting will be held.

The two councils are expected to meet Tuesday, June 4, 2019 to discuss the two initiatives more.

An unsigned update sent out Thursday evening from the SNEC says the two councils “acknowledged that unity was needed in order for the community to begin to heal.”

It said the “a healthy and well community was reliant on the two councils walking side by side toward a common goal.”

The update said both councils are interested in getting out from under the Indian Act and recognize collaboration is needed.

The two councils met in an attempt to find a resolution to a demonstration that has shut down the band administration office for now five days. Three women from the demonstration Rhonda Martin, Colleen Davis and Celeste Smith were asked to deliver the message to the site to take down the barricades and allow employees to return to work.

The barricades were still up Friday morning. No statement has been provided by HCCC on the meeting.

Six Nations Councillor Melba Thomas called it a “historic meeting.” She said the two councils have come together and planning to have another meeting June 7th that is open to the public to encourage community members to attend and work on unity in the community.

. She said she was not speaking for the band council. She said while other band councillors may not be showing up at the demonstration, even after she was harassed by one protester earlier this week, she will still come to the site to talk to community members. The people at the site removed a man earlier this week who was attempting to intimidate Councillor Thomas, heckled and swore at her. “The people here have apologized for his actions and he was told to leave,” she said.

At the site demonstrators said they have not yet made a decision whether to dismantle the demonstration site that now has at least five tents and tee pee , a dining area, porta-potty and cooking stations.

More than 50 people attend the site throughout the day.

Some of the demonstrators said they would be happy to take down the site as long as the two councils are talking and movement is happening.

Celeste Smith said a statement would be released later and the demonstrators look forward to attending the public meeting to “forge a path forward.” Turtle Island News has not yet received a statement.

The demonstration began Monday as a Day of Action against Canada’s suite of federal legislation hitting First Nations communities . First Nation leadership fear the proposed legislation will turn First Nations into a fourth level of government akin to a municipality eradicating First Nation rights.

Six Nations demonstrators have raised issues of the federal rights legislation, taxes, SNEC’s proposed citizenship code, Burtch lands, and others.

Band administration staff have not been in the administration office since the start of the demonstration on Monday, despite permission being given for them to do so as early as Tuesday. Two local residents Colleen Davis and Celeste Smith both said employees were told they could return to work but according to some band councillors the employees were too afraid to come to work, along with the Personal Support Workers and Justice Department employees who claimed they were threatened.

Community members at the demonstration told the Turtle Island News earlier that they’ve let the SNEC know that everyone except Dayle Bomberry, elected Chief Ava Hill and the Elected Councillors are able to access the building. They said they’ve reached out multiple times to the SNEC regarding employees access to the building but have yet to get a response. Rhonda Martin also posted the message via a Facebook response regarding employees getting paid.

“A statement was sent to allow employees in today to work on such issue.. no one showed up so the onus is on SNEC.” Martin posted on her Facebook post regarding a meeting that has been set up between the HCCC and SNEC. “Another was sent to Sheri-Lyn Hill on Tuesday…what they do with that info idk. Maybe SNEC can answer those questions now.”

The meeting at the Longhouse was considered an introductory meeting. Several Confederacy Chiefs have been at the site during the course of the week to talk with the community members there.

During an address by Confederacy Chiefs at the demonstration Wednesday night, they reminded everyone that violence and vandalism will not be tolerated. While there are several fires set up along with a porta-potty, wooden road block, flags, multiple tents, a BBQ and multiple tables set up, there has not been any damage to the building or grounds.

Celeste Smith told the Turtle Island News that they are determined to keep things peaceful.

“That unfortunate incident with Melba on Monday, you know there’s two sides to it. There was guy here on Monday that made some comments and intimidated Councillor Melba Thomas, he was removed from the site and has not been allowed back. We have also sent a written apology to Councillor Thomas for his actions and rude comments made to her on Monday. We do not abide by that behaviour and want people to know that.”

She said that while they have been keeping things respectful, people came to the site Wednesday night to shout rude comments and tear up some of the signs they’ve posted.

“We just want to have our concerns answered,” she said, “we don’t want any violence. There are a lot of concerns that people have and Band Council need to acknowledge these concerns.”

Six Nations of the Grand River has two governing councils, the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Council that was removed in 1924 by the federal government at gun point and an elected system under the Indian Act imposed. There have been several demonstrations over the past 95 years aimed at removing the federal band council system.

