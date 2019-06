SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- A protest that shut down the Six Nations Band Administration office is now a week old.

The administration offices remained closed today, Monday, June 3, 2019. The protesters held an open meeting on the lawn of the offices Sunday night . Six Nations Elected Council and the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Council are expected to meet Tuesday, June 4, 2019 to discuss the shutdown. The first meeting between the two council failed to see the protest come to an end.

