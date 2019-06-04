Six Nations councils meet in information blackout

Six Nations Elected Council members including Elected Chief Ava Hill enter the Sour Springs dining hall today Tuesday June 4 2019 for a meeting with the HCCC (Photo by Justin Lethbridge)

By Lynda Powless

Editor

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- A media and information blackout on talks between the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council (HCCC) and Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) is continuing today as the two meet in their second session.

The HCCC has imposed a media/information blackout. Their media representative Artie Martin, told media outside the Sour Springs Longhouse dining hall, where the two are meeting, “I doubt the chiefs will talk to you. You will have better luck talking to the elected council.”

He said he is there to record the meeting. “There wasn’t an recording or notes of the first meeting.”

In the meantime a protest is into its 9th day outside the Six Nations Band Administration building. The protest began with about a dozen people and has grown to over 50 people in the evenings when open meetings are held on the lawn.

The building was originally shut down as a Day of Action event that continued on with protesters demanding the two councils meet and the SNEC “recognize the HCCC is the true governing body of the territory and to stand down”. Additional demands were added as the protest continued that included to hold meetings between the two councils and a public meeting.

The protesters representatives have attended both meetings with the HCCC and SNEC and one representative said today’s session will focus on a community meeting with both council’s present being held.

However other sources said they will discuss allowing the HCCC to plant vegetable gardens on the controversial Burtch lands. The Burtch lands are a sore point between the HCCC and SNEC after SNEC sought and received a court injunction stopping local farmer Kris Hill, who farmed the lands on an HCCC lease from continuing to farm the lands.

The SNEC have to date cost the HCCC over $1 million in legal fees after SNEC took Six Nations farmer Kris Hill to court for farming the lands on an HCCC lease. The HCCC is also seeking over $1 million in damages to the Burtch lands.

The Burtch lands in Brant County were negotiated for return to Six Nations during negotiations between Ontario, Canada and the HCCC and SNEC as a result of the 2006 land reclamation in Caledonia that shutdown a housing development site when Six Nations people claimed the unsurrendered Six Nations land.

The HCCC managed the former Burtch Correctional Institute lands until 2017 when Ontario instructed the SNEC to establish a corporation to put the lands in and to hold the lands in trust under the band council, and appoint a board that would include HCCC representation.

The Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council sent a letter to former Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne regarding ownership of the Burtch lands. The HCCC said they negotiated the return of the Burtch lands as part of the Haudenosaunee council’s involvement in the negotiations to remove three barricades from Highway 6 at the height of the Douglas Creek Estates dispute in Caledonia in 2006. The former Burtch jail, near Mount Pleasant, closed in 2004.

In 2014, the HCCC entered into a lease with farmer Kris Hill to farm the lands, which she did until 2017. In 2017 the Six Nations elected-band council served Hill with a notice to vacate saying her lease with the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council would not be recognized. The notice to Hill said “failure to vacate the lands would “commence legal proceedings seeking an injunction to restrain you from trespassing on the property,” and to “please govern yourself accordingly.”

Mohawk Chief Allen MacNaughton, who led the talks that saw the lands returned to Six Nations read a letter to media at an HCCC press conference that was sent to former Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne. “Since 2006, we have lawfully managed and maintained the Burtch Correctional Facility lands, consisting with good government practices,” said MacNaughton as part of his statement. “We take the position that the transfer of the lands to a federal corporation is invalid.”

The letter to Premier Wynne was also being sent to the Six Nations elected band council.

“We can also advice that we will peacefully resist any attempt by the Six Nations elected council and the Province of Ontario – and/or Canada – to interfere with Ms. Hill’s lawful use of the Burtch Correctional Facility lands,” MacNaughton said. “We are concerned that refusal by the province to honour commitments will result in Haudenosaunee individuals taking more steps to protect their jurisdiction.

“We would urge you once again to return to negotiations so that we may find a peaceful resolution to the matters between us.”

Court action ensued naming Hill and John and Jane Doe of Six Nations. A Superior Court judge upheld an SNEC injunction against Hill who had asserted rights to farm the lands off Burtch Road under an HCCC lease.

Justice John Harper also found Kristine Hill in contempt of an order issued on June 28, 2017 to vacate the land. “Hill was the author of her own misfortune by planting crops after being served the notice to vacate,” Harper said. “She prepared the fields for planting before the notice was issued, but planted the crops after it was issued … She knew it was a risk. She can’t create a risk and then claim irreparable harm.”

Harper issued the notice to vacate and an elocutionary injunction against Hill. SNEC had said they hold the title to all 380 acres of the Burtch lands through a corporation (9646035 Canada Limited) created to keep the lands in trust for the people of Six Nations. The title was transferred to the Six Nations corporation on March 21, 2017.

In addition protesters are demanding the SNEC recognize the HCCC jurisdiction on a number of issues known locally as the 8 Points of Jurisdiction. Those include external, national and international affairs, citizenship, lands and treaties, culture, language, ceremonies and recently the HCCC have discussed adding health and education to the list.

