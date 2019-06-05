Canadian history was genocide, but not its future

It is an accusation no one saw coming. And it started on page one and made its way through 231 recommendations all aimed at saving Indigenous Women. The commissioners appointed to preside over the national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women accused Canada of carrying out “a race-based genocide of Indigenous Peoples.” A genocide that targeted Indigenous women, girls and LGTBQ people. Never mind much needed recommendations such as the need to reform police services, including Indigenous forces, to make them more responsive to violence against women and girls. To make sure bias against Indigenous people, but Indigenous women in particular is screened out in the recruitment phase and forces should hire more Indigenous offices, including women. And that applies to Indigenous services as well where female officers can…
