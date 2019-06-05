Local News
Clean-Up of McKenzie Creek Begins With High Waters

June 5, 2019 82 views
Clean-Up of McKenzie Creek Begins With High Waters

By Justin Lethbridge Writer Volunteers began the long process of clearing garbage and beaver dams from the McKenzie Creek on Sunday. Testing done of the Creek has found the presence of E. Coli, phosphorus, nitrogen and other contaminants and bacteria in dangerously high quantities. Dr. Dawn Martin Hill said that the presence of over 30 beaver dams keeps the water from flowing properly leading to a build up of contaminants which is not helped by the large amount of debris and garbage dumped in the creek. “It’s not really water it’s so contaminated,” Martin-Hill said on Sunday, “and it’s not flowing. We’ve been out to the lagoons and they’re leaking and have probably been leaking for awhile so that’s where the E. Coli is probably coming from… Even our biologist…

