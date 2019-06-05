Daily
National News

DNA analysis suggests Dene descended from first North Americans

June 5, 2019 86 views

Genetic research is showing that the Indigenous people of Canada’s Western Arctic are descended from some of the first humans to live in North America.

A newly published paper says the Dene who live along the Mackenzie River have roots thousands of years older than previously thought.

The Dene were believed to have arrived in North America in a wave of migration from Siberia about 5,000 years ago.

DNA analysis suggests they in fact sprung from those migrants mixing with the continent’s earliest inhabitants, who arrived much earlier.

That means the Dene have roots in North America going back 15,000 years.

University of Toronto archeologist Max Friesen, one of the paper’s 35 co-authors, says modern Dene still show DNA from both groups that went into their make-up.

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Tory senators deny stalling private members’ bills on Indigenous rights 

June 7, 2019 19

OTTAWA- Conservative senators are being blamed for running out the parliamentary clock on a number of…

Read more
Daily

Two charged after accident leads Six Nations police to recover stolen vehicle

June 7, 2019 181

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Six Nations Police have charged two local people in the theft…

Read more

Leave a Reply