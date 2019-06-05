Local News
MMIW: All Canadians have a role to play in ending MMIW ‘genocide,’ report says

June 5, 2019 86 views
MMIWG Inquiry says genocide committed against Indigenous women

By Kristy Kirkup THE CANADIAN PRESS GATINEAU, Que.- The chief commissioner of the inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls told survivors and families on Monday they have started to rewrite Canadian history. The tragedy, former B.C. judge Marion Buller said, is a direct result of a “persistent and deliberate pattern of systemic racial and gendered human- and Indigenous-rights violations and abuses, perpetuated historically and maintained today by the Canadian state, designed to displace Indigenous people from their lands, social structures and governments, and to eradicate their existence as nations, communities, families and individuals.’’ “This,’’ she said to a growing chorus of cheers and applause in the grand hall of the Canadian Museum of History across the Ottawa River from Parliament, “is genocide.’’ Buller said she and her…

