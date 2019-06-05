Six Nations administration office occupation continues

By Justin Lethbridge Writer Six Nations is into the second week of a shutdown of the Six Nations Band Administration building. A group of community members shut down the Six Nations Elected Council Administration Building for a Day of Action that turned into a protest sparking the appearance of tents, fires and 20 to 50 people on the front lawn of the band offices. The offices were still shut down at press time Tuesday. Band employees were told not to report for work again this week despite protesters saying administration employees can access the building to work. SNEC has asked protesters to remove barricades across the parking lots to allow employees access to the building. However, after discussing it amongst themselves, the women at the protest said they are not willing…



