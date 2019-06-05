Local News
ticker

Six Nations Citizenship code passes

June 5, 2019 90 views

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC)Citizenship Code has been approved and will soon be on its way to Ottawa. Ballots were counted at Six Nations Tourism building after polls closed at 6pm Saturday. The results of the Six Nations Citizenship Code vote were 414 yes and 196 no. A total of 612 votes were cast. There were two spoiled ballots. One ballot had a name on it identifying a person, the other had no actual vote cast. The results were almost 3 to 1 in favour of code. The vote was conducted by Lawerence Lewis of One Feather a voting management company. While the code allows five days for an appeal of the results, he said he does not anticipate any appeal with such a large majority voting…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Tory senators deny stalling private members’ bills on Indigenous rights 

June 7, 2019 20

OTTAWA- Conservative senators are being blamed for running out the parliamentary clock on a number of…

Read more
Daily

Two charged after accident leads Six Nations police to recover stolen vehicle

June 7, 2019 182

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Six Nations Police have charged two local people in the theft…

Read more