Six Nations Citizenship code passes

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC)Citizenship Code has been approved and will soon be on its way to Ottawa. Ballots were counted at Six Nations Tourism building after polls closed at 6pm Saturday. The results of the Six Nations Citizenship Code vote were 414 yes and 196 no. A total of 612 votes were cast. There were two spoiled ballots. One ballot had a name on it identifying a person, the other had no actual vote cast. The results were almost 3 to 1 in favour of code. The vote was conducted by Lawerence Lewis of One Feather a voting management company. While the code allows five days for an appeal of the results, he said he does not anticipate any appeal with such a large majority voting…



