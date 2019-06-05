UNDER THE NORTHERN SKY : Good News For A Change

By Xavier Kataquapit Sometimes the world seems like such an upside down and negative place and I have to dig deep to find something to be really positive and hopeful about. Well, I am so happy to report that these past few weeks have been all about good news. I love good news because most of the time it means that people I know and those around me are having positive lives and success. The best news ever is that my niece Renae’s daughter Gracie has made it through a major heart operation and she is now healing. She is just a little girl but she sure has a lot of spirit and fight in her and we hope and pray she continues to do well. To add to that…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice