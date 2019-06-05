UNDER THE NORTHERN SKY : Good News For A Change

By Xavier Kataquapit Sometimes the world seems like such an upside down and negative place and I have to dig deep to find something to be really positive and hopeful about. Well, I am so happy to report that these past few weeks have been all about good news. I love good news because most of the time it means that people I know and those around me are having positive lives and success. The best news ever is that my niece Renae’s daughter Gracie has made it through a major heart operation and she is now healing. She is just a little girl but she sure has a lot of spirit and fight in her and we hope and pray she continues to do well. To add to that…