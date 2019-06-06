Duelling protests outside the Six Nations Band Office

By Justin Lethbridge and Lynda Powless

The demonstration at the band council office has grown but this time it isn’t in size it’s in quantity. Across from the front lawn occupation a lone community member has taken a stand in support of the Elected Council. Doug Whitlow, is making his support of Six Nations Elected Council seen and heard with a sign and a drum. The sign reads ‘Supporter Elected Council. Six Nations Grand River. An Iroquoian Democratic Institution Since 1924.’

At the original occupation site Rhonda Martin said that he has switched sides… of the road.

“Last week he was over here with his drum but you know what, good for him. He’s out there standing up for what he believes in and that is his right same as it’s ours to be here.”

Martin said that they continue to receive strong support from the community in the form of messages, cars honking and people sending food and wood. The demonstrations is now into its second week with the band office shut down, employees have been moved to other buildings and sites and the band council is operating where-ever it can find space. There has been no word on when SNEC council meetings will start again but the council has been holding meetings on the protest while trying to keep the administration operating.

Demonstrations reasons for the protests include demanding both the Six Nations Elected Council and Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council hold meetings to discuss the federal framework legislation that is coming down quickly. The councils have held two meetings so far but the second meeting aimed at setting a date to hold a community meeting, discuss planting on the Burtch lands and the possible establishment of a community committee to look at governance issues was short lived when the Sour Springs Longhouse dining hall was packed with demonstrations and HCCC supporters. Turtle Island News was told the meeting was frequently interrupted by shouting and insults aimed at the SNEC. A third meeting date has not been set.

Six Nations is home to the Haudenosaunee Nations of the Mohawks, Cayugas, Onondagas, Oneidas, Senecas and now includes Tuscororas, and Delawares who have settled in the Grand River community. The community has been divided between two governing bodies for 95 years. In 1924 the federal government installed an elected band council system removing the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Council which continued to operate out of the Onondaga Longhouse all these years with strong support. (Photo by Justin Lethbridge)

