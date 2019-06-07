Two charged after accident leads Six Nations police to recover stolen vehicle

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Six Nations Police have charged two local people in the theft of a truck after an accident on Bateman Line at Second Line involved the stolen truck.

Six Nations Police said they spotted a reported stolen GMC Sierra truck with several occupants and an ATV in the bed of the truck being followed by another ATV travelling north on Mohawk Road on Wednesday June 5th, 2019 .

The vehicles fled to a residence on 2nd Line Road where a gate was closed blocking entry. The stolen truck continued on fleeing west on 2nd Line road from the property. The ATV also fled from the area. Police said the ATV is still outstanding.

Police attempted to stop the truck near the residence but were unsuccessful, as the driver failed to stop and fled the area.

Police continued to patrol for the truck when they came across a motor vehicle accident on 2nd Line Road near Bateman Line Road involving the stolen truck and another vehicle. Police said a man was seen attempting to steal a third vehicle that had pulled over and stopped at the accident scene. Police prevented the vehicle from becoming mobile.

Police arrested a man and a woman from the stolen truck. No one was seriously injured as a result of the accident.

Police have charged Jeffrey Lee Martin, 39, with Criminal charges of Dangerous Driving, Fail to stop at accident, Flight from Police, Robbery, Possession over $5000 X 2 and Operation while Prohibited X 6 and was held in custody following a formal bail hearing.

Police also charged Terrace-Lea Hill, 22, with Criminal charges of being an Occupant of motor vehicle without consent, Possession Over $5000.She was released on a Promise to Appear.

Both accused are from Six Nations.

