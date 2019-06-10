Brantford massive factory fire now contained

Six Nations Fire Department assists in fighting industrial fire

BRANTFORD – A massive industrial fire at the North West Rubber company has been contained as of 6:00 a.m. Monday, June 10th, 2019 city officials said.

Brantford Fire was called to the scene of the large industrial fire at North West Rubber at 321 Henry St. Brantford Sunday, June 9th, 2019. Brantford Fire sent 4 pumpers and an Aerial, with support from the Brantford Police, Brantford Brant Paramedics and the County of Brant Fire Department and Six Nations Fire Department.

By 8:00 a.m. first responders reported that the fire was contained to the storage yard, where large amounts of rubber mats and wooden pallets were burning. No injuries were reported.

The Ministry of the Environment (MOE) was called to the scene to measure and monitor air quality within the area. While contaminants were found in the plume of the fire (billowing smoke), they measured well below the Ministry’s emergency screening values for public exposure. Therefore, at the levels currently measured the MOE does not anticipate health impacts to the public from short-term exposure to the plume from the fire, city officials said.

The public is still advised to avoid the area and to keep windows and doors shut and HVAC systems off. In particular, those with respiratory issues should avoid the area.

As a precautionary measure, several businesses in the area have also been encouraged to evacuate. The MOE will continue to monitor air quality in residential, commercial and industrial areas around the fire plume area today and tomorrow.

“The City is extremely grateful for the brave men and women who make up our exemplary Fire Department, Brantford Police, Brantford Brant Paramedics, and to all of the first responders from our neighbouring municipalities including the County of Brant and Six Nations Fire departments who assisted in fighting and containing the fire all day today”, said Brantford Mayor Kevin Davis.

