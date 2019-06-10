MALE EXHIBITING VIOLENT, IRRATIONAL BEHAVIOUR ARRESTED BY POLICE

On Thursday, June 6th, 2019, at 3:00 P.M., Six Nations Police received information about a male placing objects in the middle of Chiefswood Road.

Officers arrived in the area of Chiefswood Road, in between 2nd Line Road and 3rd Line Road. They found a motorcycle helmet, a bong and a television on the roadway. A male with no shirt on holding a baseball bat was

standing in a nearby laneway. The male began threatening to kill the

police officers.

The suspect became more agitated and began smashing the objects on the roadway with the baseball bat. At one point he put the bat down and picked up a machete. After swinging the machete around he threw a hammer at one of the officers. The officers continued to talk to the suspect and gradually close the distance between them. A large black dog on the property lunged towards one of the officers. The dog was tasered to prevent the attack.

Officers were eventually able to deploy a taser and after a struggle, take control of the male. He was strapped to a stretcher and transported to Brantford General Hospital where he was admitted for a mental health assessment.

This incident is still under investigation as charges are pending.

