A man, a drum and a protest…only at Six Nations

June 12, 2019 71 views
Doug Whitlow shows his support for Six Nations Elected Council in a protest of the protest last week.

By Justin Lethbridge Writer The demonstration at the Six Nations Band Administration building took on a new flavour last week when a local man took to the street to show his support for the Six Nations Elected Council. Across from the front lawn occupation that has shut down the band office for the third week a lone community member armed with a drum beat out his support of the Elected Council. Doug Whitlow posted a sign that read ‘Supporter Elected Council. Six Nations Grand River. An Iroquoian Democratic Institution Since 1924.’ Across the street at the original occupation site Rhonda Martin said that he has switched sides. “Last week he was over here with his drum but you know what, good for him. He’s out there standing up for what he…

