Messages thousands of years old brought peace to the Haudenosaunee

Laid across a long table covered with a white table cloth were messages of peace and understanding woven into wampum belts thousands of years old. From the Two Row Wampum belt depicting how Haudenosaunee and others of other nations would live in peace together…one sailing down their life path, the Haudenosaunee gliding in a canoe down their’s to the Circle Wampum, thousands of years old that a brought a message of peace to the Haudenosaunee from the Peace Maker. The wampum belts were on display at the Six Nations Gathering Place on the Grand, Thursday for local school children and the public to see and learn about. Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council secretary Leroy Hill explained the significance of the Haudenosaunee wampum belts and how they are still relevant today. “What…



