Nestlé protested over taking water from unceded Haudenosaunee lands

June 12, 2019 216 views
Six Nations people and supporters had a heavy showing at a protest at the Nestlé Aberfoyle plant. Concerns are raised over taking of 6.3 million litres of water from southern Ontario watershed. (Photo by Justin Lethbridge) See story page 2

Six Nations Protests Nestlé taking water from Six Nations watershed By Justin Lethbridge Writer Nestlé’s bottling plant in Aberfoyle was inundated with protestors from the Six Nations and beyond Friday. A group of Six Nations community members met at Veterans Park at noon on Friday, June 7th, boarded a bus and headed to the Nestlé bottling plant in Aberfoyle. The bus took them to a nearby Puslinch recreation center where they met with protestors from outside of the Six Nations before marching to the entrance to the Nestlé bottling plant. While the protest was handled peacefully, there was a lot of anger directed towards the water bottling giant. “This is leased land that is not being paid off, we want our money!” The crowd shouted as one of Nestlé’s security…

