Six Nations gets glimpse of its history in viewing of age old Wampum Belts

June 12, 2019 69 views
Students get a closer- look at the belts. Right : The origin of the Confederacy and role of the Chiefs is explained in the Circle Wampum the oldest of wampum in existence.

By Justin Lethbridge Writer It’s not very often that the Six Nations community gets a chance to view one of the original Haudenosaunee wampum belt’s, so to have a large variety of them available to see firsthand was a can’t miss opportunity. They had that opportunity on Thursday, June 6th during a day that was centered around allowing the children from all six schools on the Six Nations to come view the belts. During several presentations during the day, they were able to see the belts and listen to guest speakers Leroy ‘Jock’ Hill and Paul Williams tell some of the stories behind the belts. The presentation of the wampum, and treaty belts at the Gathering Place by the Grand was organized by Chester Gibson, a local school principal, and…

